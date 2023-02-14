Conflux Price Hits $0.0529 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $110.53 million and $12.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05127545 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $12,737,326.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

