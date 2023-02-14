Condor Capital Management Sells 84 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $190.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

