Condor Capital Management Purchases 111 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 84.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,298,541 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordson Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $244.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.41.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

