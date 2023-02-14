Condor Capital Management Has $542,000 Position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ARCM stock opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.26.

