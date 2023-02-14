Condor Capital Management Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

