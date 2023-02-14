Condor Capital Management Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.