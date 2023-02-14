Condor Capital Management Buys 4,002 Shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Colicity were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Colicity by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 422,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 48,912 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colicity by 44.2% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

