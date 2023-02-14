Condor Capital Management Buys 11,300 Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JGGC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,941,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at $4,970,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $1,988,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,970,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.31.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.