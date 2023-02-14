Condor Capital Management Acquires 3,100 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCRM. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,196,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 81,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,313,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

