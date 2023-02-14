Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.10. 4,664,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,979,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

