Concord Wealth Partners Trims Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 188,247 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.