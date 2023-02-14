Concord Wealth Partners Sells 259 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.45. 3,245,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137,020. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $331.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.98.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

