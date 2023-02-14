Concord Wealth Partners Sells 224 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.39. 722,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,107. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average of $212.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

