Concord Wealth Partners Sells 212 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $265.16. The stock had a trading volume of 882,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,972. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.97 and its 200 day moving average is $262.18. The company has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

