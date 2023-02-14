Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.09. 298,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.52.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

