Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 886 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VTI traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

