Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Update

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 905,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 771,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 102,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,028. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 114.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,736,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,863,000 after purchasing an additional 280,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 34.4% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 745,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 190,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 45.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 181,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Stories

