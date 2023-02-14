Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 297,342 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBS shares. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

