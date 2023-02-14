Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 297,342 shares.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBS shares. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.01.
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
