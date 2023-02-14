Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311,281 shares during the quarter. Comerica makes up about 1.9% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.02.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. 230,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,335. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $101.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

