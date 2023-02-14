Coin98 Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $58.92 million and approximately $28.36 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.64 or 0.01350440 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006437 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00034866 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.91 or 0.01676186 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

