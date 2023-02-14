Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 4.6 %

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

About Coherus BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.