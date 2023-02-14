Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th.
Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 4.6 %
Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.