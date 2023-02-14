Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RFI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at $190,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

