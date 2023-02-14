Coca-Cola Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 61,621 call options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the average volume of 49,821 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

NYSE KO traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,329,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,281,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $258.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

