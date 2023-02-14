Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Down to $20.11

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $19.28. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 2,600,273 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

