Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Clearfield Price Performance

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.86. Clearfield has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $134.90.

Insider Activity

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

See Also

