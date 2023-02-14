CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 19,400 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at $261,939.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

CleanSpark Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 602,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 494,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,867. CleanSpark has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

