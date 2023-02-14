Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE CMTG opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.84. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

