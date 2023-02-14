Clarity Financial LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $532,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average of $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.35.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

