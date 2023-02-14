Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Tesla by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Tesla by 702.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 59,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 52,373 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 284.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.08. The company had a trading volume of 130,931,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,314,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $639.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

