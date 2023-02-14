Clarity Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 750.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

