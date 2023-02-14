Clarity Financial LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,549,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,681,242. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

