Clarity Financial LLC Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575,854 shares during the period. Nine Energy Service accounts for about 2.6% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Nine Energy Service worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 85,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 371,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 21,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $237,365.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,749,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,527,630.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,958 shares of company stock worth $6,189,116. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nine Energy Service in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Nine Energy Service Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc engages in the completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across all North American basins and abroad. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

