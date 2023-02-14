Clarity Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises approximately 1.6% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.37.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.90. 513,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.61. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

