Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,183.0 days.

Shares of CLZNF remained flat at $16.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. Clariant has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

