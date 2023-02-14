Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,183.0 days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of CLZNF remained flat at $16.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. Clariant has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.
About Clariant
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clariant (CLZNF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.