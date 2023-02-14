CL King Raises Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $15.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CL King from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DENN. Benchmark increased their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ DENN opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $694.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Denny’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Denny’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

