City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 256,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HIO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 173,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,697. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

