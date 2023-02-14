City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 914,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VVR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 884,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,981. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

