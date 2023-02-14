City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,758 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,362,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 60,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

