City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Adams Natural Resources Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 312.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 32.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 31.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $29,995.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,986.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

PEO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. 23,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $24.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

(Get Rating)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.