City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $62.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,186 shares during the quarter. The Taiwan Fund makes up about 5.4% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of The Taiwan Fund worth $62,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 81,192 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 611,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 522.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

Shares of TWN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $35.52.

The Taiwan Fund Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.