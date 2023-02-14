City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,476 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF accounts for about 2.0% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 2.31% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 186.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 48,360 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 150,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,381,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. 219,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $51.12.

