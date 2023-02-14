City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $6,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 146,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. 102,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

