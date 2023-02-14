City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,476,892 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,476,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,000. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,477.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BCX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 135,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,219. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.