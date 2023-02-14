Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.52. The stock had a trading volume of 749,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,043. The firm has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $506.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

