Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,313,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $236,784,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 48,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

COP traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $113.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

