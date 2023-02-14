Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $40,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $89.71. 2,227,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,022. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.56.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.