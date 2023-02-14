Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Hershey by 93.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $240.06. The company had a trading volume of 279,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,513. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,323 shares of company stock worth $4,203,116 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

