Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,696 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan
In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.2 %
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
