Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVV stock traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $412.82. 1,584,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

