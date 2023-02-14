Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

